Are Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Back Together? Netizens Say They Celebrated New Year 2023 Together in London

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan in London: Kartik Aaryan kickstarted his New Year celebration vacationing in London. While Sara Ali Khan is also spending her holidays with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and close pals. The Atrangi Re actor shared some pictures on Her Instagram handle recently. Though initially, it was assumed that Kartik has been in Paris, it was later revealed that he was actually in London on New Year’s Eve. As the duo have earlier been linked with each other and even Karan Johar admitted the same. Speculations are rife if the alleged exes are back together again.

DID KARTIK AARYAN AND SARA ALI KHAN SPENT THEIR VACATION TOGETHER IN LONDON?

On Sunday, January 1, Sara dropped a picture of herself donning a blue crop top teamed with colorful jeggings and shoes. She can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree and tagged her location as Claridge while wishing ‘Happy New Year 2023’ to her fans and followers. Kartik also shared a photo of himself having tea with someone. While tagging his location as Claridge he captioned his post as, “only black tea for me.” Also, Sara had put a collage of pictures from her visit to a fair with her friends at night showing colourful lights. On the other hand, Kartik dropped a blurry picture of a London street with beautiful lighting and a photo of the Carnaby Celebrate lights. His pic where he is travelling from Paris to London in a black sweatshirt gives enough scoop to the gossip mills.

CHECK OUR SARA ALI KHAN AND KARTIK AARYAN’S VIRAL VACATION PICS:

In August 2022, Kartik had admitted that he dated an actress and parted ways and has been single for 1.25 years. Sara, on Koffee With Karan 7, referring about her ex had said, “…he’s everyone’s ex (Kartik has been linked to Ananya Panday in the past).

