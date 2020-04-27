Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal was released in February 2020 and the latest BTS picture of the rumored couple is doing rounds on the internet. The film didn’t do well at the Box Office however, the actors managed to win hearts with their chemistry. After seeing two different BTS photos of the actors, fans went gaga over their chemistry. Actor’s sweet gestures and their social media PDA often made the followers go amazed. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Give us Major Fitness Goals With Their Latest Workout Picture

While sharing the picture, Kartik Aaryan mentioned the world TV premiere details of Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal is a love story, released on Valentine’s Day (February 14). On its Day 1, the film got a decent box office opening at Rs 12.40 crore. Subsequently, it witnessed a massive decline in its box office earnings owing to the barrage of criticism such as “bad writing”, “poor editing” and “acting”, from viewers and critics.