Kartik Aaryan in Delhi: Winters in Delhi are just spectacular, and actor Kartik Aaryan concur! Pati Patni Aur Woh's lead is all prepared to amaze the audience with his upcoming flick, Shehzada, after giving a powerful performance in Dhamaka. The actor is now filming for Shehzada in New Delhi, and the cold has caught up with him. "Dilli ki sardi me dhuein nikal rahe hain (sic)," he wrote alongside a video of him and movie's team members enjoying the weather.

Love Aaj Kal 2 lead is currently filming in New Delhi for his upcoming film 'Shehzada.' The actor, who is a frequent user of social media, keeps his fans up to date on his work life, has been sharing photos and videos from the set. In the chilly Delhi weather, Kartik was seen showing the camera how his breath vapourizes.

Take a look:



Kartik Aaryan will play the lead part in Shehzada, replacing Allu Arjun, who played the major role in the original film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It will now be remade for Hindi viewers after being one of the biggest hits of 2020 in the south. ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ‘ actor started filming for Shehzada in October. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon. The two were previously seen together in Luka Chuppi, and we adored them. The movie will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

‘Dhamaka,’ Kartik Aaryan’s most recent film, was released on November 19, 2021. The film debuted on Netflix’s OTT platform and has received a lot of positive feedback. The movie was directed by Ram Madhvani also featured Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles.

Do you enjoy Dilli ki Sardi as much as we do?