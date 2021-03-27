Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has now shared a sarcastic post on social media. He shared a sun-kissed selfie in a red T-shirt and warned fans amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the country. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor called this a ‘covid selfie’. “Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I am in quarantine, at least you all should face a night curfew #CovidSelfie #GlowingSkin)”, he wrote. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Asks Fans 'Dua Karo'

Kartik's fans were quick to send in wishes via the comment section. One of his fans commented, 'Hope you are feeling better'. Another social media user wrote, 'Haaan Humara toh Night Curfew Ho gaya'.

Kartik’s post comes after Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government ordered a night curfew in the entire state from March 28. This has been done in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.

Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan took to social media informing his fans that he was tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a picture of a first-aid medical sign and wrote “I am positive. Pray for me.” Kartik Aaryan was working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when he contracted the virus. Following this, the film’s shoot was halted and director Anees Bazmee along with the cast and crew members made sure to get themselves tested.

The 30-year-old actor had also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra just a couple of days before he was tested positive for the infection. He was joined by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.