Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Awwdorable' Video of Young Fan Praising Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan who is all geared up for Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon is on a roller coaster ride. The actor whose horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be the biggest hits of 2022 recently interacted with a young fan while travelling in his car. Kartik shared an Instagram video where he is interacting with his young fan from his car window. The kid praised Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and told Kartik that he really liked the film. The actor was delighted as the young movie buff even made the signature sign from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track. Kartik later agreed to click a selfie with the kid at the end of the video.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

Kartik's young fan says in the video, "Aapka Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aaya tha na Sir, bohot accha laga (Sir I really liked your movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." The actor then responds, "Accha laga (You liked it)." The kid then tells him, "Picture dekhenge aapki (I will watch your movie)." The fan then requests the Shehzada actor to click a selfie, as the actor humbly agrees. Kartik captioned his post as, "No Reward bigger than this ❤️🙏🏻#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻." Actor Sonam Bajwa reacted to the sweet post and commented, "Absolutely."

Kartik is also about to commence shooting for Sameer Vidwans directorial SatyaPrem ki Katha September 2022 onwards. The actor reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cos-star Kiara Advani in the film.

