Kartik Aaryan Shares New Intense Look From Chandu Champion, Fans Say ‘What a Gift on Republic Day’

Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled a compelling new look from his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, which is set to hit theaters on June 14..

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, on the occasion of Republic Day 2024, dropped a special look at his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion.‘ The actor shared a photo where he can be seen dressed in a uniform. As soon as the picture was shared, it quickly grabbed netizens’ attention and love for Kartik started pouring in. Kartik’s fans were impressed seeing the actor in the uniform and also wished him a happy Republic Day. The actor kick-started filming for the movie some time ago and has also been treating his fans with some stills from the sets of the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the intense look for his movie. In the picture, Kartik can be seen wearing a uniform and adding a uniform cap as well. Sharing the image, the actor wrote, “Being a champion is in every Indian’s blood. Jai Hind Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion.” Recently, he revealed that he is set to face World Champion Sena Agbeko in the role of Chandu Champion in the upcoming movie.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

As soon, as the picture went online it instantly went viral, and fans flooded the comments section. While one fan wrote, “What a powerful look! “Another comment read, “Chandu champion is here to rule”.” Another one wrote, “You look so smart in the uniform can’t wait for Chandu Champion anymore .”

Meanwhile, during a conversation with BBC Asia, Kartik opened up about preparing for the film. The actor said, “There’s a lot of weight transformation you’ll see throughout the film, so there will be a gap of like 2 months for me to again bulk up. And Kabir (Khan) sir is super—the way he’s shooting it and the way he’s looking into the other details. We were shooting at the Olympian Centre in London, and it was really hectic because I had a 102 fever and had to go in the water, which was cold. Every day, I would just have 3-4 pills before going into the water, then again, my viral would come back, then again it would subside, and then come back because I performed water scenes.”

Under the direction and writing of Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion‘ unfolds as a sports drama depicting the journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s inaugural Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik Aaryan assumes the lead role, accompanied by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. Scheduled for release on June 14, the film promises an engaging narrative.

Kartik’s film will witness a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. Apart from Kangana, the movie also features Anupam Kher as opposition leader J. P. Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

