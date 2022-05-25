Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of Ugandan Kids Dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is winning hearts across the globe. Recently, the actor took to Instagram as he shared the video of Ugandan kids dancing to the horror-comedy’s title track. Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan had an interesting reaction on the comments section.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Roars at Box Office as Dhaakad Shows Get Cancelled - Sad News For Kangana Ranaut!

Check out this post by Kartik, on his Instagram handle: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 4 Collection: Kartik - Kiara’s Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours - See Detailed Report

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Visits Kiara Advani in Her Vanity Van, Fans Call Him The Perfect BF! - Watch Viral Video

The actor captioned his post as, “Uganda celebrating Zig Zag !! Makes me wanna get up and dance with them 🤙🏻❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻 #ZigZagStep 🔥@ghettokids_tfug.”Impressed by the energetic dance of Ugandan kids, Farah Khan wrote, “Faabbb! Inko bula lo yahaan.” A netizen commented, “Let’s Zig Zag!! Kisne roka hai!!!🤟🏻👀❤️.” Another fan wrote, “Superb❤️.”

Check out the twitter reactions:

The title track of the Aneez Bazmee directorial also starring Kiara Advani opposite Kartik has now become an Instagram Reel-favourite all over. In a 2021 interview with ANI, Kartik had said, “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started ‘Pose like Kartik Aaryan’ on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people’s expectations.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav, is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 movie starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Kartik and Kriti were paired together earlier in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, check out this space at India.com.