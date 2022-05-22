Kartik Aaryan Speaks on His Unbelievable Struggle And Why People Call Him 'Apne Ghar Ka Hero' | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan’s energy and passion for his work are unmatchable. The actor has been spanning corners for his film which has now revived the Box Office for Bollywood post-pandemic. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hasn’t just emerged as Kartik’s biggest opener at the ticket window but also as the biggest Hindi opener in months post-pandemic, giving a new ray of hope to both the industry and the exhibitors. When we met Kartik in Delhi, he was his exuberant self – all ready to give back-to-back interviews and keenly observing everything that you are doing to bring focus on his journey, his film and his plans. He’s also looking around and constantly thinking a step ahead – which is the next place to go, what is the next interview he’s conducting – leading his team from the front and leaving no stone unturned in creating the right buzz for his film.Also Read - Watch: Kangana Ranaut on Not Doing Item Songs, Endorsing Fairness Creams, And Speaking on National Issues | Exclusive

In this conversation, you will find Kartik simply opening his heart while talking about his time in the industry and just how much he struggled through the lows in life. There's a sense of belongingness that filters through his journey and he knows that. He stands by his choices and prays that wherever he is in life tomorrow, he shall be able to entertain people who love him so dearly. Edited excerpts from the interview:

VK: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has created such a buzz. What is your current mood like?

KA: This film is very entertaining. The kind of response we have received has only made our energies go higher. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has created this entire euphoria around. People have been asking about the film and there's this eagerness to watch it among them. I am loving it.

VK: You did a film called Pyar Ka Punchnama and I believe that was a turning point in your career. A section of the audience also called that film sexist. Some said it glorified toxic masculinity. As an actor, how do you take this kind of criticism and move on from there?

KA: I am an audience’s actor. I am here to entertain them. I only require their validation. My turning point was actually Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, that story can be anyone else’s story. We don’t need to reason everything. We can’t keep analysing why a villain has murdered someone – there cannot be any story then. We can’t be asking questions like how is that story possible. There are characters in the story and it’s their story. When you talk about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it went on to do good business at the Box Office and I know so many people who call it their favourite film. There’s a reason for that. We are not giving any wrong message. It’s a work of fiction. Also, the audience is pretty smart. It’s not like they would start doing that. They know what’s happening on-screen.

VK: One of the reasons why people love you or like your work is that they feel a sense of belongingness – you look like one of their own. They say ‘Kartik apne ghar ka hero hai.’ When you look back, do you feel a sense of pride thinking I may have started from nowhere but wherever I am today, at least I belong to people?

KA: I feel a lot of pride, and gratitude and am also lucky that I get so much love from fans. I just want to entertain them all my life. I think this sense of belongingness has come from how they have seen my struggle from my eyes – from the Punchnama (Pyar Ka Punchnama) days to now till Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I think they can relate to my journey. In fact, not just from this industry but people from all over the country… when they see my journey, they feel related. I feel very happy when I hear these stories of struggles and people getting inspired by my story.

You know I am really proud of my struggle. I wouldn’t want to change anything about it even if given a chance because where I am today is because of my highs and lows. I have learned so much from my journey. Honestly, no school or college can teach what I have learned from my failures in life. My lows have taught me so much about how to move on when everything else is not going in your favour. It’s about life experiences that keep pushing you. I hope I keep getting such experiences… only in my highs now though (laughs). That sense of relatability and belongingness comes from there.

Also, I have been there on the other side where I have learnt as a fan of actors. I used to look at actors and feel overjoyed whenever there would be eye contact with a star. I remember all those days. It’s all surreal.

VK: A blessed Kartik Aaryan there…

KA: Yes. Thank you.

VK: What do you have to say to people who would compare you with Akshay Kumar since he did a similar role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa a few years back?

KA: I think it would be a little extra on people’s part if they are comparing me with Akshay. His body of work has been fabulous and so big. He’s been a superstar ever since I started following him as a kid. I am inspired by that journey and the way he has created a niche among his audience. I don’t think any comparison exists. I just wanted to approach it like a new character. I hope the audience can see that I have given my 200 per cent to it.

VK: Congratulations on your incredible journey, Kartik. All the best for the future. Thank you for talking to us.