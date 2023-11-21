Home

Kartik Aaryan Takes Indirect Jibe at Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday On Openly Discussing Their Breakups with Karan Johar: “If things don’t work…”

Seems like Koffee is brewing bitter this time! Kartik Aaryan talks about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday discussing their breakup with him on Koffee With Karan and he has so much to say...

Koffee With Karan 8: The controversial couch of Karan Johar never misses a chance to make it into the headlines. The latest one on the list is about Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently reacted to what was being discussed about his relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the show.

In one of the episodes this season, KJo asked Sara and Ananya about their breakup experience with Kartik. While both the actors steered clear away from taking any names or discussing in detail about their relationships, they didn’t deny that they were dating Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan’s Response to Sara’s Breakup Statement on Koffee With Karan

In an interview with Film Companion, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star mentioned that he doesn’t believe in talking about relationships that didn’t work. He said things are always happy when you are dating someone and you don’t want it to end but if it ends, it should remain private.

The Love Aaj Kal star said, “Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye. I expect the same from my partner.” He added “It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai.”

The fact that Sara-Kartik dated was no secret in the industry. It was on the same couch that she admitted having had a huge crush on him. In 2020, the duo was seen hopping to places and celebrating each other’s little achievements together. It was a dreamy phase for the two but things didn’t continue well. She later during a podcast that her relationship was “getting progressively worse after that” and they broke up the same year.

What Sara Ali Khan said on Koffee With Karan

In the episode, Karan was seen asking Sara “Is it easy for you to maintain a friendship with someone you’ve dated ?” Sara said “Heartbreak affects people but one has to rise beyond that. I don’t want to say that all this is easy because then it will seem a little more strange than it is. This is not always easy. When you’re involved with someone, whether it’s a friend, professionally, or romantically, especially if it’s me, I’m involved and I happen to invest. ”

Guess coffee is brewing loud! Your thoughts?

