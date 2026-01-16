Home

Kartik Aaryan takes THIS BIG decision after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office failure, gives up…

Kartik Aaryan makes a big sacrifice after the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office debacle. Read inside.

Kartik Aaryan cuts down Rs 15 crore from his fees after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri fails at the box office debacle - REPORT

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, it’s usually the box office success that decides the fate of the film and the career of those associated with it. While most films with big banner production and an ensemble star cast guarantee success, some films don’t strike a chord with the audience, despite that. One such similar case happened with Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu. Released with high anticipation, the film failed to hit home and delivered an underwhelming performance. Disappointed by this, Kartik Aaryan made a significant financial sacrifice by giving up a large portion of his remuneration, once again proving his loyalty towards his producers and projects.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri fails to leave a mark

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film that was released on Christmas received mixed reviews. The film also marked as the reunion of Kartik and Ananya, who had previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Besides them, the film also featured Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and was produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film collected over Rs 32.95 crore in two weeks of its release. However, despite expectations, the collections were quite underwhelming.

As per report, Kartik Aaryan has given up Rs 15 crore from his fees. This is a voluntary cut of Rs 15 crores from his fee for Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after the film failed to perform at the box office. Amid buzz that Kartik has distanced himself from Karan Johar and his talent agency DCAA (Dharma Collab Artists Agency), the report quoted reliable industry sources to dismiss the rumours, calling them “baseless”.

“In fact, Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crores from his fee,” read the report.

Kartik on returning his remuneration

This is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan has waived off some amount of his fees following the underwhelming performance of his film. Previously, Kartik stood by his producers by waiving off a significant chunk of his remuneration after his film Shehzada underperformed at the box office a few years ago.

In a throwback interview, when asked if he had cut down his remuneration or was working on a profit-share basis as a producer on Shehzada, Kartik said, “For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis, and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer, then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being).”

Asked if he returned his remuneration, the actor added, “Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, so… both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one’s (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration).”

Industry respect over rumours

With his latest sacrifice of giving up Rs 15 crore for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan has once again sent a strong message.

