Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been tested negative for coronavirus. The actor took to social media sharing a sun-kissed picture with his fans and wrote, ”Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work.” Kartik was tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 22 and was under home quarantine since then. His fans were quick to express happiness in the comment section. A number of people including Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished him the best and asked him to take care henceforth. Also Read - New Coronavirus Guidelines For Apartments, High-rise Societies Issued in Noida. Check Details

On Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to social media and shared a throwback picture. While in the picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen next to a cat as they both wait for some news, he asked his fans if he will be tested negative finally. On March 22, Kartik Aaryan took to social media informing his fans that he was tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a picture of a first-aid medical sign and wrote “I am positive. Pray for me.” Kartik Aaryan was working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when he contracted the virus. Following this, the film’s shoot was halted and director Anees Bazmee along with the cast and crew members made sure to get themselves tested.

The 30-year-old actor had also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra just a couple of days before he was tested positive for the infection. He was joined by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.