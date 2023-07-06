Home

Kartik Aaryan to Fulfill Sushant Singh Rajput’s Unfinished Dream in ‘Chandu Champion’ – Report

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film with Kabir Khan, titled Chandu Champion, has been making headlines recently. The movie revolves around the story of an unknown sports hero with an indomitable spirit. Interestingly, there is a connection between this film and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Before his untimely demise, Sushant was supposed to star in another sports biopic, which was based on the life of physically challenged army veteran turned sportsperson Murlikant Petkar. Petkar had achieved remarkable success by winning a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972.

In 2016, Sushant expressed his deep interest in portraying Murlikant Petkar’s inspiring journey. He was drawn to Petkar’s story and found it uplifting, as it showcased the veteran’s passion and his ability to overcome physical obstacles to pursue his aspirations. However, due to unfortunate circumstances, Sushant could not fulfill this dream.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan has taken on the responsibility of bringing this remarkable character to life. He will be stepping into the shoes that were once meant for Sushant. It’s undoubtedly a challenging task for Kartik, but he appears to be the right person to fill the void left by Sushant’s absence.

According to E-Times, Kartik is undergoing intensive training for the role, pushing himself to the limits as he immerses himself in various sports that Murlikant Petkar excelled in. He is dedicated to his physical transformation and seems fully committed to doing justice to the character.

