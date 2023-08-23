Kartik Aaryan To Play Akshay Kumar’s Raju In Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal Clears The Air

Home

Kartik Aaryan To Play Akshay Kumar’s Raju In Hera Pheri 3? Here’s What Paresh Rawal Reveals After Backlash

After fans expressed that they were not ready to accept Kartik Aaryan stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes in the Hera Pheri franchise, Paresh Rawal in a recent interview cleared the air over Kartik Aaryan’s character.

Paresh Rawal will be next seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Some films are irreplaceable, no matter how old or young we are. Hera Pheri is one such film and it clearly has no match. It is not just a film, but a feeling for audiences of all ages. Even after 23 years of the all-time classic, the film still finds itself in the limelight of many memes giving giggles and chuckles to the netizens. Undeniably, filmmaker Priyadarshan discovered the perfect recipe of humour in 2000 with the three kings of comedy from the Indian film industry. Bollywood has set the stage for many actors in comedy films but it is hard to fill in the shoes of one of the most loved trios Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty after the cult comedies Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. The comedy classic has never failed to keep its viewers intact in the plot with their quick one-liners, witty remarks, and ultimate dialogues.

Speaking on similar lines, while responding to a fan’s query on X, Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan’s name for Hera Pheri 3 replacing Akshay Kumar in the film. This announcement created a stir on social media with fans strongly expressing their disappointment. They were not ready to accept the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes in the third installment of the franchise. Now, in a recent interview with News18, actor Paresh Rawal cleared the air over the details regarding Kartik Aaryan’s character.

Paresh Rawal Spills The Beans About Kartik Aaryan’s Character

While speaking to the entertainment news portal, Paresh Rawal made a shocking revelation that, “Kartik Aaryan had a different role in the film. He was not supposed to play Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the first two films. The veteran actor added that Kartik’s character wasn’t cut from the same cloth as Raju. It was made with a different fabric.”

“Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. He further stated that one shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes, once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes,” he elaborated.

Paresh Rawal Became Over-Confident With His ‘Baburao Apte’ Character

Earlier, the Sharmaji Namkeen actor revealed that he didn’t give it his all in Phir Hera Pheri. He also praised his co-actor Suniel Shetty and said, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty anna was earnest and honest. He carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premise like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely and one should work around it very diligently and treat it with a lot of nazaqat. We shouldn’t make it impure.”

Paresh Rawal’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Paresh Rawal aka Baburao is all set to tickle the funny bones of the audience once again with his upcoming release Dream Girl 2. The actor is also roped in for the biopic of the most loving and one of the greatest presidents India ever had, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Other than this, the Hera Pheri actor also has Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 2 in the pipeline.

