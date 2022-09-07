Kartik Aaryan recently announced Aashiqui 3 and took everyone by surprise. Kartik will be seen as a male lead in the film directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar. However, the makers didn’t announce the female lead of the film. Well, there are rumours that TV star Jennifer Winget will join opposite Kartik as her lady love. Reacting to the rumours, Anurag Basu cleared the air and told the news portal, “Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on.”Also Read - Kartik Aaryan All Set To Star In Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, Here's A List Of His Upcoming Films - Watch Video

The Aashiqui franchise was launched in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success. Now, the third installment will see chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan. While sharing the announcement, the actor had written “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum’ and captioned it as ‘Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum 🎶 #Aashiqui3 ❤️ This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da 🤗”. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Confirms Being Part Of Aashiqui 3, Says ‘Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum…’

Well, wait for the official confirmation on Aashiqui 3.