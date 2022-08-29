Kartik Aaryan Turns Down Pan Masala Ad: Kartik Aaryan has set another benchmark for his fans, followers and celebs by turning down a whopping endorsement deal worth Rs 9 Crore. The actor was approached by a tobacco brand to endorse ‘pan masala.’ Karthik, however, refused the deal. Kartik is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood as he gave the second biggest hit of Hindi cinema in 2022. His horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani is said to be one of the highest grossing films of this year. The actor was recently seen consoling a female fan who teared up after meeting him. He also spoke to kids at traffic signal who praised his role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Netizens have lauded Kartik for his humility. Now by turning down a heavy duty deal, especially when superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have appeared in Pan Masala ads. The actor has set an example for his contemporaries.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Consoles Crying Fan Girl in Viral Video: 'Remembering For my Whole Life'

FANS HAIL KARTIK AARYAN, CALL HIM ‘SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE’

A report by the portal Bollywood Hungama stated that “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse pan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.” Fans hailed the actor for his decision and called him a socially responsible actors who never compromises on his ethics. A fan tweeted, “Socially responsible actor is what we need because actors has a huge impact on today’s youth and Kartik Aaryan is one of them who refuses to endorse tobacco in spite of getting huge paycheck. #KartikAaryan.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan Turn Desi Boys at David Dhawan's Birthday Bash - Watch Sexy Dance Video

CHECK OUT FAN REACTIONS ON TWITTER:

Socially responsible actor is what we need because actors has a huge impact on today’s youth and Kartik Aaryan is one of them who refuses to endorse tobacco inspite of getting huge paycheck.#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/yqqV4ZOOm9 — Aphrodite ✨ (@stacy_24567) August 29, 2022

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Awwdorable' Video of Young Fan Praising Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'No Reward Bigger Than This'

When it comes to ethics you can count on #KartikAaryan 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yLBzUPOPOD — Naren (@_naren2000) August 29, 2022

#KartikAaryan refuses 9cr offer from #PaanMasala brand.. “Kartik has said no to around 8-9cr offer to endorse paan masala. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”- Ad Guru. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 29, 2022

#KartikAaryan denying a pan masala ad sets an example for his fans about his choices and I love him for that! pic.twitter.com/fXYST5hPoR — Sathish Gowda (@PsYco_SaThyA) August 29, 2022

Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He is all geared up to begin shooting for national award-winning filmmaker Sameer Widvans’ directorial SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the film.

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan, check out this space for India.com.