Putting all speculations to rest, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan finally dropped the first episode of his much-awaited talk show, Koki Poochega, interviewing Sumiti Singh from Ahmedabad who is one of India’s first COVID-19 survivors. Encouraging fans to learn from the experience of Sumiti, Kartik promised to ‘interview our everyday superheroes, badass human beings and maybe sometimes my celebrity friends.’ Also Read - Alia Bhatt Shares Positive Message Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Arjun Kapoor Calls it 'Tutorial'

Not surprisingly, the first episode crossed over a million views already while still going strong. Kartik opens by telling fans how, just like Jimmy Shergill did not consume alcohol nor smoked cigarettes yet contracted a fatal disease in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sumiti too battled COVID-19 despite using an organic toothbrush, eating Vitamin C tablets, maintaining proper hygiene and even regularly using a sanitiser and mask. Sumiti elaborates how she had gone to Finland in March to watch the northern lights but ended up catching the virus there. What follows are a few inquisitive questions from Kartik that are answered in detail by Sumiti which as act as an indirect awareness program. Also Read - Center Writes to States/UTs to Ensure Compliance of Supreme Court Directions on Welfare of Migrant Labourers

Watch the full episode here: Also Read - 'Suicide he Kar Lein?' Confused Netizens Ask After 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR Amid COVID-19

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been grabbing headlines be it for his viral videos on spreading awareness with his popular monologue and rap or by baking a biscuit-like cake for his sister on her birthday recently.

Recently, Kartik pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to do his bit for people’s welfare during the dark times amid pandemic. In his bid to help the worst sufferers of the country during the lockdown, Kartik donated the money to PM-CARES Fund. Taking to his social media handle, he released a statement and wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”