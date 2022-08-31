Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaugcha Raja: Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor accompanied his parents as he bowed his head down at the giant idol of Lord Ganesha. Kartik wore a pink-coloured traditional Kurta Pyjama for his morning visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja in the city.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Remedies To Enhance Luck In Life| Ganesh Chaturthi Upay

After doing the Puja as guided by his mother, he posed for the photographers and clicked a few selfies with the fans. Kartik’s photos and videos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going viral on social media. In a few photos, he is seen flashing his cute smile with his hands folded. In a few other photos, he is seen obliging kids for quick selfies. Kartik is known as a people’s actor and these photos further add to his image. Also Read - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

CHECK KARTIK AARYAN SEEKING BLESSINGS AT MUMBAI’S LALBAUGCHA RAJA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also Read - Top 7 Bollywood Songs That Will Set The Mood For Ganesh Chaturthi | Ganpati Bappa Morya

Kartik continues to enjoy the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the rare Bollywood movies that did well at the Box Office. It’s been reigning offers for him in the industry and he was recently in the news for turning down a Paan-Masala ad worth Rs 9 crore.

Kartik’s upcoming movies include Shehzaada and Satyaprem Ki Katha – both will release next year.