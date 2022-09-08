Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 Female Lead: Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 has been the talk of town ever since the film was announced earlier this week. The third instalment of Aashiqui franchise will be directed by Anurag Basu and the female lead of the film is yet to be announced. Earlier it was reported be a section of media that TV actress Jennifer Winget is being considered for the role but the makers rubbished the reports and said that they are yet to finalise a name.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Romance Jennifer Winget in Aashiqui 3? Here’s What We Know

And while the audience is super excited to know which actress will be roped opposite Kartik, according to a leading entertainment portal, the makers are considering three names that includes Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the role. The report in Pinkvilla states that the makers are planning to finalise one of them to feature opposite Kartik. Who do you think out of Deepika, Kriti and Shraddha will look the best romancing Kartik onscreen?

“It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, Aashiqui 2 featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Reportedly, Aashiqui 3 is slated to go on floors in 2023 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to have a striking cast. The Pinkvilla report also suggests that the female lead is expected to be locked by the end of this year.

So who do you think out of Deepika, Kriti and Shraddha will look the best romancing Kartik onscreen?