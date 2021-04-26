Mumbai: With each passing day, India is recording a new spike in the daily increase in coronavirus cases. On Monday, India reported more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the biggest single-day spike in the daily increase in cases since the pandemic began last year. The massive increase in cases, collapse of the healthcare system and people pleading for help has triggered an alarm across the country. But at this time of crisis, Kartik Aaryan’s March 2020 video is what we all must watch again and follow. Also Read - Karan Johar Unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram After Dostana 2 'Recasting', Actor Still Follows Him

In March 2020 (when the coronavirus pandemic in India just began), Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a song which he made on the outbreak of the pandemic and shared do's and don'ts during the pandemic. In the video, Kartik asked people not to party, travel or meet people. "Party mat karo na, trave mat karo na, logo ko mat milo na, ghar pe kaam karo na, ghar k kaam karo na, mummy-papa k saath time spend karo na, meditate karo na, hand wars karo na, face touch mat kro na, BF-GF ko abhi mat milo na, sabse door raho na," he said. The actor's mother also made an appearance by the end of the video. Back then, Kartik shared the video and wrote, "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga!"

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was also tested positive for coronavirus on March 22 but announced on April 5 that he has recovered from the deadly virus. The actor took to social media sharing a sun-kissed picture with his fans and wrote, ”Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work.”

On the work front, Dharma Productions fired Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 and announced that it will be recasting the movie. Reportedly, Dharma took this decision following Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’.