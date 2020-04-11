As a whiff of lockdown getting extended floats in the air, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan shared a sultry picture that acted as balm for his fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stealing hearts with his killer looks, aided by a witty caption, Kartik set the Internet on fire. Also Read - 30-year-old Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide in Maharashtra After Testing COVID-19+

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a suited-booted picture from one of the award shows earlier. Posing before a closed shutter, Kartik smartly captioned the picture, "Dukaan band hai, Kal aana (The shop's closed, come tomorrow)" sic.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been grabbing headlines be it for his viral videos on spreading awareness with his popular monologue and rap or by baking a biscuit-like cake for his sister on her birthday recently.

Recently, Kartik pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to do his bit for people’s welfare during the dark times amid pandemic. In his bid to help the worst sufferers of the country during the lockdown, Kartik donated the money to PM-CARES Fund. Taking to his social media handle, he released a statement and wrote, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

In India, as the lockdown enters the 18th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs seeking suggestions on how to proceed with the ongoing lockdown. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown until April 30. In the last 24 hours – there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. So far, COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 7,000-mark while the death toll is at 239, the sharpest spike in the country ever.