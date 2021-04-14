Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani is making buzz on the internet as the latest report suggests Netflix has acquired the film for a whopping amount. In the film, Kartik plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. A report in entertainment portal Spotboye suggested that Dhamaka has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 135 crore to Netflix, which makes it the biggest ever Hindi film purchase for an OTT platform, exceeding Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi which was sold to Disney Hotstar plus in Rs 110 crore. Netflix grabbed the feature film for an exclusive OTT release sometime in May or June 2021. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Buys New Black Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3.10 Crore, Shares Funny Moment With Fans

Kartik completed his schedule for Dhamaka in just 10 days. Kartik reportedly underwent a three-week schedule before he began shooting for the film. Dhamaka is a Hindi remake of the 2013 South Korean film titled The Terror Live. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Coronavirus Negative, Says '14 Din Ka Vanvaas Khatam'

A source earlier informed, “Ram Madhavani is a perfectionist who doesn’t miss a single detail. His diligence and his knowledge in terms of what technology can offer is amazing. For Dhamaka, the national award-winning filmmaker has used 7 cameras to capture every scene. So instead of going for the close-up, mid-shot, OTS or extreme close-up in separation, Ram sir captured raw emotions in one go. He had orchestrated the whole pre-production work down to minute details much before the shoot” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Awaits COVID-19 Test Results, Asks Fans, 'Will I Be Tested Negative?'

“The narration and the script reading for this project happened over the zoom calls. All locations were booked and no last-minute changes were done on any front. In fact, the dictate that was also given to the actors that there will be a maximum of three to four takes to save the duration as indeed the cost of the unit employed. As a result, most of the scenes and sequences were done in 2 to 3 takes.” added the source.

Kartik Aaryan’s fee for Dhamaka has been reported to be Rs 20 Crores and that too for 10 days. He has been the highest-paid actor of this generation.