Kartik Aaryan has started a new series on his YouTube channel amid the lockdown. The series, titled Koki Poochega, has been recieving a lot of love from fans and looks like Ekta Kapoor has already judged him as a producer. They had a fun conversation over the same in Kartik’s latest post. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Turns Interviewer For 'Koki Poochega', First Episode of Talk Show With COVID-19 Survivor Crosses 1.5 Million Views

Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, ”Work from home they said. Episode 2 Still Rendering ………. Loading …….. #KokiPoochega.” He shared a picture of a computer screen in which the editing of the second episode in taking place. However, looks like it is taking a lot of time to render which is why Kartik is sad! Also Read - #9Baje9Minute: From Kartik Aaryan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Celebs Share Selfie With Diya

Ekta commented to the post, “These r super.” She went on to add, “thank god ur not a producer u make better episodes than me! 1st one fab.” Kartik replied to her, “Thank u…and Thank god u r a producer, please help me with this rendering business.”

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s rom-rom Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie, which was a sleeper hit, became a benchmark performance for Kartik and he was later seen in films like Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 before making it super big with the success of his 2018 movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was then followed by Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

However, his last movie Love Aaj Kal, which was helmed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, failed to create magic at the box office and also did not impress the audience. Kartik will be next seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Web3Point Studios, Cine1 Studios and T-Series.The movie also starsKiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.