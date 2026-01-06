Kartik Aaryan’s holiday pictures fuel dating speculation, actor unfollows UK-based Karina Kubiliute? Here’s what we know

Kartik Aaryan is currently taking a break from the spotlight, soaking in some downtime on a holiday. But his quiet vacation didn’t stay quiet for long. A set of pictures doing the rounds on social media has suddenly pushed the actor back into the headlines, this time for reasons that have little to do with films.

Who is the girl seen with Kartik Aaryan?

Social media users were quick to notice a young woman accompanying Kartik during his vacation. The girl has been identified as Karina Kubiliute, who is based in the U.K. The images sparked instant curiosity, with fans wondering if Kartik had found a new company away from Mumbai. Interestingly, soon after the photos went viral, Kartik unfollowed Karina on social media, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Karina reportedly completed her schooling in 2024 and is currently pursuing her graduation in the UK. Neither Kartik nor Karina has commented on the buzz, but the internet, as usual, has already jumped to its own conclusions.

What went wrong with Kartik’s last release?

While his personal life is grabbing attention, Kartik’s professional front has been facing a rough patch. His recent romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Johar, released around Christmas with Ananya Panday as the female lead. Expectations were decent, but the box office response told a different story.

The film struggled to pull audiences, largely due to the massive wave created by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, which dominated screens and public interest.

Did Dhurandhar affect the film’s fate?

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the clash was a risky move from the start. He shared that he had personally advised the makers to postpone the release. According to him, the Dhurandhar wave was too strong, and even with enough screens, audience attention was bound to drift.

Taran also revealed that after watching the film, he felt Kartik made a mistake by releasing it during such a heavy action-driven phase at the box office.

Was Kartik’s Instagram story a subtle reaction?

Adding another layer to the conversation, Kartik reshared an Instagram story by screenplay writer Saurabh Bharat. The caption praised films that stand apart from “hypermasculinity and testosterone-boosting action cinema” and appreciated breezy, progressive storytelling.

While the post didn’t name Dhurandhar directly, many read it as a subtle reaction to the current box office climate.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?

Despite the setbacks, Kartik remains one of the most talked-about actors of his generation whether for his films or his off-screen moments. Dhurandhar, meanwhile, continues its dream run, inching closer to becoming the biggest Hindi film ever, even after facing bans in the Gulf and Pakistan.

For Kartik, the break might be short, but the spotlight clearly isn’t going anywhere.