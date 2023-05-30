Home

Kartik Aaryan’s Introductory Song In SatyaPrem Ki Katha Is An Expensive Affair

The lavish dance number required multiple sets to depict four different weddings. As per reports, the makers had to pay Rs 7 crore for the song.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan is going all out in his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Wondering why we are so sure that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is leaving no stone unturned? Well, Kartik Aaryan has recently wrapped up shooting for his introductory song in the movie. The track has reportedly cost a fortune to the producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The lavish song is a dream sequence where Kartik Aaryan’s character SatyaPrem imagines his wedding in different traditions. The dance number required four sets to depict Christian, Muslim, Gujarati and South Indian weddings, and this is exactly why the investment in the song skyrocketed.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Kartik Aaryan insisted on shooting the song, which cost a whopping Rs 7 crore. A source informed the daily that the song was Kartik Aaryan’s idea as he believed that an introductory number will enhance the appeal of the film. The source stated, “Sameer (Vidwans) and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in two minds about the song as it was an expensive affair, costing almost Rs 7 crore. On Kartik Aaryan’s insistence, they decided to go ahead with it. In the narrative, the lead character SatyaPrem wants to get married and is dreaming about his prospective wedding.”

How The Song Was Shot

In order to showcase the wedding as per different traditions, production designer Rajat Poddarr and cinematographer Manu Anand came up with the idea of building four sets. While two sets were built at Madh Island, the grounds at Vrundavan Studio in Malad became the set for the other two sequences. Choreographed by Bosco Martis, the dance number was shot in four days.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Talking about SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The first track of the film, a romantic track titled Naseeb Se, was released a few days back and garnered a lot of appreciation from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama will hit the theatres on June 29. Earlier this month, the makers dropped the teaser of the film which received immense praise for the beautiful backdrops and on-screen chemistry between the actors.

