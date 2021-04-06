Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who recently tested negative for Coronavirus, has shared the good news with his friends and fans that he bought a brand new luxurious black beast. Photos of Kartik Aaryan unveiling his new swanky car Lamborghini Urus are doing rounds on the internet. Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world to merge the soul of a super sports car with the functionality of an SUV. It is worth Rs 3.10 crores, becoming Kartik’s one of the priced possessions. Also Read - Prabhas Turns Heads As He Rides Rs 6 Crore Lamborghini in Hyderabad, Fans Go Crazy | Watch Viral Video

Kartik has shared a funny video on Instagram where he disclosed the car. While posing with the car, the showroom organised party poppers with balloons and as soon as the poppers exploded, the actor got scared. Kartik captioned the video as, “Kharid li….🚗 Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon 😂”. Also Read - Prabhas Buys a New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Worth Over Rs 5.5 Crore, Takes it Out For a Ride - Watch Video

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s funny reaction here:

Kartik was spotted in Mumbai on Monday night with his big toy. Kartiks’ fans were as excited as him as they share videos of Kartik riding the car in and around Mumbai. Apart from sharing the videos, his fans also asked him to drive safely.

Kartik Aaryan had tested negative for the virus on April 5, 2021. He shared the same on his social media by mentioning – Back to work. Kartik was tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 22 and was under home quarantine since then. His fans were quick to express happiness in the comment section.