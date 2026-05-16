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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Surya-Trisha Krishnans film opens strong on opening day, ears Rs...

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Surya-Trisha Krishnan’s film opens strong on opening day, ears Rs…

Karuppu has been made on a budget of around Rs 130 crore, and compared to that, its opening-day performance has been exceptionally strong. Check box office collection.

Karuppa (PC_ YouTube)

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: South Indian superstar Suriya is a prominent name in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following among Hindi audiences as well. His films are often well-received and perform strongly at the box office. Now, his latest film Karuppu, also starring Trisha Krishnan, has finally hit theatres and opened to a positive response from fans, with moviegoers celebrating lead actor Suriya’s performance. Many fans are already calling Karuppu one of the biggest theatrical entertainers of the year.

Originally scheduled for release on May 14, the film was postponed by a day due to financial issues and was eventually released on May 15. With strong word-of-mouth and enthusiastic audience reactions on its opening day, the film’s success already seems evident. Not only did it register an impressive opening-day collection in India, but it also performed strongly in overseas markets. Here’s a look at how much the film earned worldwide on its first day.

How much money did Kuruppu earn?

Karuppu has also been released in Telugu. According to reports by Sacnilk, the film collected a net total of Rs 15.50 crore across 4,891 shows. With this, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.93 crore, while the India net collection remains at Rs 15.50 crore so far. Talking about the overseas market, the film has grossed around Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.93 crore.

Also Read: Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’

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How much can Karuppu earn in a weekend?

This film starring Suriya has not yet been released in Hindi. Despite that, it managed to collect over Rs 20 crore on its opening day. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 130 crore, and compared to that, its opening-day performance has been exceptionally strong. The film is also expected to perform well over the weekend. If it continues to resonate with audiences and maintains positive word-of-mouth, this Trisha Krishnan and Suriya starrer could come close to the Rs 100 crore mark during its first weekend itself. It will now be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days at the box office.

Karuppu release: Trisha Krishnan thanks rumoured boyfriend aka Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with a sweet gesture- Watch viral video

Actor turned politican Thalapathy Vijay was thanked in the film’s “Special Thanks” section at the beginning, where he was specifically referred to as “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.” The moment immediately grabbed the audience’s attention inside theatres and quickly went viral on social media.

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