Karuppu box office collection day 15: Suriya’s film is just Rs 26 crore away from top 10 Tamil grosser list

Karuppu is maintaining strong momentum at the box office with impressive weekday growth and stable overseas earnings. Suriya’s action drama is now moving closer to entering the top Tamil worldwide grosser charts.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/karuppu-box-office-collection-day-15-suriyas-film-is-just-rs-26-crore-away-from-top-10-tamil-grosser-list-8429760/ Copy

Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Karuppu has turned out to be the film that brought life back to theatres in Tamil Nadu during the past two weeks. At a time when several releases struggled to maintain occupancy after the opening weekend, Suriya’s action drama continued attracting audiences across centres. The film has worked strongly in mass belts, while family viewers have also connected with its emotional storyline. More importantly, the movie has given Suriya a much-needed commercial success after a difficult box office phase. Positive audience response and repeat footfall are now helping the film maintain momentum even on weekdays, which is considered rare for most commercial entertainers.

How did Karuppu perform on day 14?

Karuppu recorded an impressive jump on Day 14 and the numbers have now increased expectations for Day 15 collections as well. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.95 crore on its second Thursday, which was a strong 23.8 percent growth compared to Day 13 earnings of Rs 4 crore. Despite being a working day, the movie continued to attract audiences in large numbers, especially during evening and night shows.

The film reportedly ran around 3,881 shows on Day 14 while occupancy remained steady at 25.4 percent. Trade analysts believe this sudden weekday spike clearly shows that the movie still has strong audience demand after two weeks in theatres. The current momentum is now expected to help Karuppu deliver another healthy weekend at the ticket window.

Which Tamil films are in the top worldwide grosser list?

Karuppu is now moving closer to entering the list of highest grossing Tamil films worldwide. The movie’s consistent run in India and overseas markets has pushed it toward a major box office milestone.

Here are some of the biggest Tamil worldwide grossers so far:

2.0 – Rs 691 crore

Leo – Rs 606 crore

Jailer – Rs 605 crore

Coolie – Rs 518 crore

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 – Rs 488 crore

The Greatest of All Time – Rs 457 crore

Vikram – Rs 414 crore

Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 – Rs 345 crore

Amaran – Rs 334 crore

Varisu – Rs 298 crore

According to current estimates Karuppu is expected to touch the mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide gross in the coming days. The film now requires only Rs 26 crore more to move closer to the top 10 Tamil grosser list globally and beat Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu.

What are the predictions for day 15 box office collection?

Karuppu is expected to witness another strong day at the box office after its impressive Day 14 performance. The film earned Rs 4.95 crore net across 3,881 shows on the second Thursday taking its total India gross to Rs 194.55 crore and India net collection to Rs 168.15 crore so far.

Overseas the movie collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 14 which pushed the total overseas gross to Rs 72.50 crore. With this the worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 267.05 crore. Due to Friday momentum and strong audience response trade experts expect Karuppu to touch around Rs 272 crore to Rs 275 crore worldwide.

What is Karuppu about?

Karuppu is a rural action thriller centered around justice survival corruption and redemption. The story follows a fierce man who takes on powerful enemies to protect his village from deep-rooted oppression and political control. Alongside Suriya the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in crucial roles. Director RJ Balaji also plays an important role in the movie.