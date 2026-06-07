Karuppu box office collection day 24: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer witnesses impressive boost, finally enters Rs 300 crore club

Karuppu has maintained impressive momentum at the box office nearly a month after release, with strong occupancy and sustained audience support driving the film to a landmark achievement.

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Karuppu achieves Rs 300 crore milestone (PC: IMDb)

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy action drama Karuppu continues to show strong endurance at the box office even weeks after its release. The film has maintained steady momentum through its fourth week and has now achieved a major global milestone. What began as a consistent performer has turned into one of the most successful Tamil releases of recent times, thanks to sustained audience interest across languages and regions. The latest weekend numbers have once again highlighted the film’s strong hold in theatres, especially in Tamil Nadu.

How much did Karuppu earn on day 23?

On its 23rd day, Karuppu recorded a net collection of Rs 1.35 crore in India. This marked a significant jump of 62.7 percent compared to its previous day’s earnings of Rs 83 lakhs. The surge came after a steady weekday run and stronger weekend footfalls across theatres. The film was screened in 931 shows across multiple languages, with the Tamil version continuing to dominate overall collections. The Telugu version contributed a smaller share of Rs 10 lakhs on the same day.

What are Karuppu’s total box office earnings so far?

Following the latest update, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 191.53 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 221.40 crore. The overseas market also added Rs 20 lakhs on day 23, taking the total international gross to Rs 80.40 crore. With this, the worldwide collection of Karuppu has officially crossed the Rs 300 crore mark and now stands at Rs 301.80 crore. The film had already built strong momentum in its first week, collecting Rs 113.85 crore, and has continued to add steady numbers in the following weeks.

What is the day 24 prediction for Karuppu?

After crossing the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone and showing a strong jump on day 23, Karuppu is expected to continue a steady run on day 24. However, a slight drop is likely after the weekend boost. Trade estimates suggest the film may collect around Rs 1.10 crore to Rs 1.25 crore net in India on day 24. The Tamil version is expected to lead earnings once again, while other language versions may contribute smaller numbers. Overall, the film’s strong hold in key regions suggests it will maintain stability even in its fourth week.

What is Karuppu about?

Karuppu is a 2026 Tamil fantasy action drama that tells the emotional story of a helpless father played by Indrans and his ailing daughter portrayed by Anagha Maya Ravi. Their struggle against a corrupt legal system forms the core of the narrative.

The conflict escalates when a dishonest lawyer named Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji, repeatedly delays their case in exchange for bribes. In desperation, the father prays to the folklore deity Vettai Karuppu for justice. Answering the prayer, the deity descends to Earth and takes human form as lawyer Saravanan, played by Suriya. Alongside an idealistic advocate portrayed by Trisha Krishnan, he takes on the system to deliver divine justice to the oppressed.

Where does Karuppu stand among top Tamil grossers?

Here is a list of the highest-grossing Tamil (Kollywood) films worldwide, with Karuppu now entering the top 10:

2.0 (2018): Rs 691.00 crore

Leo (2023): Rs 605.90 crore

Jailer (2023): Rs 604.50 crore

Coolie (2025): Rs 518.00 crore

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 (2022): Rs 488.35 crore

The Greatest Of All Time (2024): Rs 457.10 crore

Vikram (2022): Rs 414.40 crore

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2 (2023): Rs 344.65 crore

Amaran (2024): Rs 333.65 crore

Karuppu (2026): Rs 301.80 crore

What does this milestone mean for Karuppu?

Crossing the Rs 300 crore mark places Karuppu among the elite Tamil box office performers. Its consistent performance across weeks, strong regional occupancy and steady overseas contribution highlight its wide audience appeal. With momentum still visible in theatres, the film may continue to add to its total in the coming days.