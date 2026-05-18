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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Surya-Trisha Krishnan starrer pass crucial Monday test?

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Surya-Trisha Krishnan starrer pass crucial Monday test?

Surya's Karuppu earned a massive Rs 122.75 crore worldwide, has the movie pass the Monday test on May 18? Here's the complete report.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: South actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines ever since the release of their film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. Fans were eagerly waiting for the action drama, and the film did not disappoint. Suriya won hearts with his powerful performance in the movie. Released in theatres on May 14, Karuppu received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. Upon its release, the film faced competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. Today marks three days since the film hit the big screens, and its Day 3 box office collection figures are now out. Let’s take a look at how much the film earned over the weekend.

Suriya is considered one of the top actors in the South Indian film industry and has delivered several blockbuster films throughout his career. Now, Karuppu has been added to that successful list. The film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day, May 14. On Saturday, it witnessed a huge jump and collected Rs 24.15 crore. The Sunday collection figures are now out as well. According to Sacnilk website, Karuppu earned Rs 28.35 crore on its third day. The fourth day, which marks the film’s first Monday, is considered crucial for determining its box office momentum, as it faces the all-important Monday test. At the time of publication, the movie had earned Rs 1.40 crore from 1,581 shows. With this, the film’s total net collection in India has reached Rs 69.35 crore. The final figures are expected to be even higher.

Check out the day-wise collection of Karuppu

Day 1: Rs 15.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 24.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 28.35 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.40 crore (early estimates)

Total Collection: Rs 69.35 crore

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According to early estimates by Sacnilk website, Karuppu earned a massive Rs 122.75 crore worldwide. The film grossed Rs 80 crore in India and collected Rs 42 crore from overseas markets.

What is Karuppu movie about?

Karuppu is a Tamil fantasy-action drama starring Suriya. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film revolves around the police system and highlights corruption in the justice system, along with the exploitation of poor people by influential individuals. Apart from Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, the film features a supporting cast including RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy. Aju Varghese, Sandy Master, and Janany Kunaseelan make cameo appearances in the film, with Sandy Master and Janany reprising their roles from Leo.

Karuppu becomes the fastest highest-grossing film of 2026

It is worth noting that Karuppu has completely turned the tables at the box office. The film has surpassed the top five highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 and has now emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Earlier, Karuppu had become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 within just two days of its release. It has now overtaken Parasakthi, which earned Rs 84.75 crore worldwide, to claim the number one spot.

Also Read: Box Office Collection: Weekend boost for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, massive jump in ‘Karuppu’ collections; how did ‘Aakhri Sawaal’ perform?

See who all are in the list of top 5

Karuppu: Rs 122 crore Parasakthi: Rs 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: Rs 84.05 crore Youth: Rs 80.78 crore Love Insurance Kompany: Rs 66.92 crore

Also Read: Karuppu release: Trisha Krishnan thanks rumoured boyfriend aka Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with a sweet gesture- Watch viral video

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