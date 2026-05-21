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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Trisha Krishnans action drama enters Rs 100 crore club despite slight dip, earns Rs...

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan’s action drama enters Rs 100 crore club despite slight dip, earns Rs…

RJ Balaji's Karuppu has emerged as one of the strongest Tamil releases of the year with the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer achieving a major milestone within just a few days of release.

Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Suriya’s latest action entertainer Karuppu is turning into a massive theatrical success with audiences continuing to crowd cinemas across Tamil Nadu and several other regions. The film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, has managed to create strong momentum at the box office within just a few days of release. Videos from theatres showing fans dancing, cheering and celebrating Suriya’s powerful screen presence have gone viral online. Despite a slight midweek drop the action drama has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is already being called one of the biggest films in Suriya’s career.

How much did Karuppu earn on day 6?

According to the latest trade estimates by Sacnilk, Karuppu collected around Rs 10.30 crore on its sixth day at the box office. While the number is lower than Tuesday’s Rs 12.75 crore collection, the film has still maintained a solid hold during weekdays. The movie opened with Rs 15.50 crore on day one and witnessed a massive jump on the second day by collecting Rs 24.15 crore.

Sunday turned out to be the strongest day for the film as it earned Rs 28.35 crore. Monday collections dropped to Rs 14.30 crore, which is normal after a big weekend run. With these numbers, Karuppu has now crossed Rs 100 crore net in India. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 119.64 crore while the India net total is around Rs 105.35 crore.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

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Has Karuppu become Suriya’s biggest hit?

Karuppu has already performed better than several of Suriya’s previous films. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Kanguva and Retro within its first week itself.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan had earned around Rs 49.10 crore net in India during its full run. Kanguva reportedly collected Rs 70.37 crore while Retro ended its run at Rs 60.58 crore. Karuppu has now comfortably moved ahead of all these films. The film is also performing much stronger in Tamil compared to its dubbed Telugu version.

Why was Karuppu’s release delayed initially?

Interestingly Karuppu was originally supposed to release on May 14. However fans were shocked when all morning shows were cancelled just hours before release. Reports later revealed that the delay happened due to a financial dispute between the producer and distributors. By Thursday evening the issue was resolved and director RJ Balaji emotionally announced that the film would finally release on Friday.

After the release RJ Balaji shared a heartfelt note thanking audiences for their overwhelming support. He further mentioned that people were deeply moved by the film and many even described it as a larger emotional experience beyond cinema.

Also Read: Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’, thank Vijay for support

What is Karuppu about?

Karuppu is a rural action thriller centered around justice survival corruption and redemption. The story follows a fierce man who takes on powerful enemies to protect his village from deep-rooted oppression and political control. The film combines emotional drama with intense action sequences while exploring betrayal sacrifice and resistance against tyranny.

Alongside Suriya and Trisha Krishnan the film also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans Sshivada, Swasika Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in crucial roles. Director RJ Balaji also plays an important role in the movie.

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