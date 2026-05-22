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Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya and Trisha Krishnans action-thriller maintains momentum, inches towards Rs 200 crore club worldwide

Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s action-thriller maintains momentum, inches towards Rs 200 crore club worldwide

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu shows no slowdown at the box office as the film continues its strong run and edges closer to a major worldwide milestone.

Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has continued its strong theatrical run, completing seven days at the box office with steady collections across India and overseas markets. The fantasy action entertainer saw a slight dip on its first Thursday but still managed to maintain a healthy pace at ticket counters. Despite mixed critical response, the film continues to attract audiences, especially in Tamil Nadu and overseas regions, where occupancy remains stable. With consistent performance across multiple languages, the film is now approaching a major global milestone and remains one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Day 7 collections show slight dip but overall momentum remains strong

On Day 7, Karuppu collected Rs 8.30 crore net in India according to trade estimates. This marks a 22.4 percent drop compared to Day 6, which stood at Rs 10.70 crore net. The film recorded these numbers across 5140 shows nationwide, maintaining a wide theatrical presence.

With the latest update by Sacnilk, the total India net collection has reached Rs 114.05 crore, while India gross stands at Rs 132.05 crore. Overseas markets also continued to support the film strongly, adding Rs 3 crore on Day 7 alone. The total overseas gross has now reached Rs 57 crore. This takes the overall worldwide gross collection to Rs 189.05 crore placing the film close to the Rs 200 crore global milestone.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

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Tamil version drives the biggest share of collections

The Tamil version of Karuppu continues to lead the box office performance contributing the highest share of revenue. On Day 7 it collected Rs 7 crore net with 35 percent occupancy across 3599 shows. Occupancy trends showed strong late night interest with night shows recording 45.69 percent occupancy. Evening shows stood at 38.38 percent while afternoon shows registered 33.23 percent.

Morning shows opened at 19.92 percent showing gradual audience growth throughout the day. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.30 crore net from 1541 shows with 20 percent occupancy across regions. Tamil Nadu remained the strongest market for the film contributing Rs 7 crore gross on Thursday alone.

Occupancy report for Day 7 shows balanced performance

Karuppu Tamil 2D Day 7 overall occupancy stood at 34.31 percent. Morning shows recorded 19.92 percent afternoon 33.23 percent evening 38.38 percent and night shows peaked at 45.69 percent. The consistent evening and night performance helped the film maintain box office momentum even during weekday slowdown.

Also Read: Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’, thank Vijay for support

Mythology meets courtroom drama in Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu blends mythology and courtroom storytelling in a mass entertainer format. The film follows Saravanan played by Suriya who is a lawyer believed to be the human avatar of deity Karuppusamy. The screenplay is co written by RJ Balaji along with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T S Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar.

The film features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji along with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. While audience turnout remains strong the film has received mixed critical reviews. However its commercial strength continues to hold steady across markets.

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