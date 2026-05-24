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Karuppu box office collection Day 9: Suriya and Trisha Krishnans fantasy drama continues blockbuster run, beats Kamal Haasans Indian 2

Karuppu box office collection Day 9: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy drama continues blockbuster run, beats Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Karuppu continued its strong theatrical performance with consistent audience turnout across regions. The film’s growing global numbers have helped it surpass key benchmarks and stay ahead in the box office race.

Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, continues to show strong momentum at the box office even after completing more than a week in theatres. The fantasy action drama witnessed a noticeable jump in its second Saturday collection, which came after a slight dip on the previous day. The film has managed to maintain steady interest from audiences across regions with strong occupancy trends in key markets. With consistent footfalls and growing word of mouth, the film has now strengthened its position as one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

What is Karuppu Day 9 box office collection?

Karuppu registered a solid performance on Day 9 by earning Rs 12.20 crore nett in India. This marks a 56.4 percent jump compared to its Day 8 collection which stood at Rs 7.80 crore nett. The rise in numbers reflects renewed audience turnout during the weekend period, which helped the film regain momentum after a midweek slowdown.

With this latest update, the total India net collection of Karuppu has reached Rs 133.85 crore while the India gross figure stands at Rs 154.99 crore after nine days in theatres. The overseas market also contributed significantly with Rs 3.50 crore earned on Day 9, pushing the worldwide gross total to Rs 217.74 crore.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan’s action drama enters Rs 100 crore club in India despite slight dip

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How did Karuppu perform across languages?

The Tamil version of Karuppu remained the strongest contributor throughout Day 9. It collected Rs 10.60 crore nett from 3616 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 49 percent. The Telugu version added Rs 1.60 crore nett from 1371 shows and recorded 24 percent occupancy. As the day progressed Tamil occupancy showed a strong upward trend starting from 25.46 percent in the morning and peaking at 62.69 percent during night shows.

Tamil Nadu continued to be the film’s biggest market contributing Rs 10.35 crore gross in a single day. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh Telangana regions added Rs 1.60 crore each while Kerala contributed Rs 40 lakh to the total earnings.

What is the story of Karuppu?

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and features Suriya in the role of Saravanan a lawyer who becomes the human form of the deity Karuppusamy. Trisha Krishnan plays an important role in the film which blends fantasy action with emotional storytelling. The strong theatrical response has helped the film maintain its box office grip even after nine days with steady audience turnout and strong regional performance.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

How Karuppu beat Indian 2 at box office?

Karuppu has clearly surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in overall theatrical performance. Indian 2 released in 2024 and struggled at the box office with a lifetime domestic gross of around Rs 97.94 crore. The film received a poor response both critically and commercially.

In contrast Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just five days of release and went on to collect over Rs 217 crore worldwide in nine days alone. This strong performance has placed Karuppu far ahead of Indian 2 in overall box office success.

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