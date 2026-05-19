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Karuppu Box Office Day 5: Surya-Tisha Krishnans film to enter Rs 150 crore club

Karuppu Box Office Day 5: Surya-Tisha Krishnan’s film to enter Rs 150 crore club

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Surya's film has provided a much-needed boost to the Tamil cinema sector, especially ahead of highly anticipated releases such as Jana Nayagan and Jailer 2.

Trisha Krishnan and Surya in Karuppu (PC: Instagram)

Karuppu Box Office Day 4: South superstar Suriya’s film Karuppu is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by RJ Balaji, this courtroom drama has received an overwhelming response from both audiences and critics since its release. Released in theatres on May 15, the film is now rapidly approaching the Rs 150 crore club. Trisha Krishnan stars alongside Suriya in the film.

Karuppu to enter Rs 150 crore club

Karuppu opened strongly at the box office, grossing Rs 15 crore on its opening day. The film received a positive response, which led to a significant jump in collections over the weekend. It earned Rs 32.50 crore combined on Saturday and Sunday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film maintained steady momentum even on Monday, a working day, collecting around Rs 14.30 crore. Within four days, Karuppu’s total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 82.30 crore. As of Day 5, Karuppu is currently running across 1,636 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.37 crore, at the time of writing. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 96.91 crore and total India net to Rs 83.67 crore so far.

The film has also performed well overseas, adding approximately Rs 47 crore to its total earnings. This takes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 142.30 crore.

The film’s steady rise in earnings is largely attributed to the positive response from audiences. Many film stars and critics have praised Karuppu, calling it excellent. This is why theatres are still witnessing strong footfall four days after its release.

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The story revolves around an elderly man and his granddaughter, who spend years seeking justice in court. Trisha Krishnan plays a lawyer who takes up their case. Later, Suriya enters the narrative, fighting against injustice both inside and outside the courtroom.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Surya-Trisha Krishnan’s film opens strong on opening day, earns Rs…

The success of Karuppu is particularly significant for the Kollywood film industry, which has witnessed a lack of major hits in 2026. The film has provided a much-needed boost to the Tamil cinema sector, especially ahead of highly anticipated releases such as Jana Nayagan and Jailer 2.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Surya-Trisha Krishnan starrer pass crucial Monday test?

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features a strong ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji himself. The film is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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