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Karuppu controversy: What was the viral dialogue that forced makers to apologise to Ilaiyaraaja?

Karuppu controversy: What was the viral dialogue that forced makers to apologise to Ilaiyaraaja?

The makers of Suriya's film Karuppu apologise and remove Ilaiyaraaja copyright dialogue from the viral. The social media post reads, "No intention to offend".

Karuppu (PC: Twitter)

The makers of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, have apologised after a dialogue in the film sparked controversy on social media. Some viewers felt the scene indirectly mocked legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and his stance on copyright issues related to the unauthorised use of his songs in Tamil films. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has been performing well in theatres. However, a particular scene linked to the song Poradada from the 1985 film Alai Osai led to criticism online. Many social media users believed the dialogue was aimed at Ilaiyaraaja. Following the backlash, the makers released a statement on X, saying they have great respect and admiration for Ilaiyaraaja and never intended to hurt him. They also expressed regret that the dialogue caused concern and upset sentiments.

Clarifying that there was “absolutely no intention” to disrespect veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, the makers of Karuppu stated that the reference was only part of a satirical moment in the film and was not aimed at him personally.

The statement read, “There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.”

The production house also confirmed that the particular scene would be removed or modified in future versions of the film as a mark of respect towards the legendary composer. “However, we deeply value and respect his feelings and, as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film,” the statement further added.

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What is the viral dialogue that created controversy?

The dialogue features RJ Balaji’s character asking, Enna… idhukkum Ilayaraja kitta permission vaanganuma? (What… do we need to get permission from Ilayaraja for this too?). This line was a direct reference to the ongoing real-life discussions regarding music royalties and copyright permissions associated with him.

Also Read: Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’, thank Vijay for support

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Day 5: Suriya-Tisha Krishnan’s film to enter Rs 150 crore club

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