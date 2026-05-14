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Karuppu release crisis: Suriya–Trisha Krishnans films 9 AM shows cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijays approval, fans express anger

Karuppu release crisis: Suriya–Trisha Krishnan’s film’s 9 AM shows cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s approval, fans express anger

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has run into unexpected trouble after its planned 9 AM screenings were reportedly cancelled, leaving fans upset and triggering widespread reactions online about the film’s release status.

Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled (PC: Twitter)

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu faced an unexpected hurdle just hours before its planned release on Thursday, May 14. The movie, which had been building strong buzz among fans, saw its early morning 9 am shows cancelled at the last moment. The development shocked audiences who were ready for the first-day-first-show experience. The issue reportedly surfaced after theatre owners raised concerns over financial complications a day before the release, creating uncertainty around the film’s screening schedule across several locations.

What led to the sudden cancellation?

Producer SR Prabu addressed the situation late at night on May 14 through a post on X, confirming the cancellation of the morning shows. He apologised to fans for the inconvenience and wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! (sic).”

This announcement came after growing tension within the distribution and exhibition side of the release. Theatre owners had earlier hinted at internal financial hurdles on May 13, which gradually affected the screening plans.

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Were the issues expected before release?

Director and actor RJ Balaji had already acknowledged that there were financial issues linked to the film’s release. However, he expressed confidence that the production team would resolve the matter by the night of May 13. Despite these assurances, the problems remained unresolved, leading to the cancellation of early shows and a delayed rollout.

Theatre listings removed before confusion grew

Before the official confirmation, fans noticed that several cinema chains had quietly removed Karuppu from their online booking platforms. This move triggered early speculation that something was wrong with the release plan. Soon after, theatre owners also posted updates hinting at internal financial disputes, further strengthening concerns among audiences.

Also read: Karuppu Teaser: Suriya delights fans with massy action on his 50th birthday under RJ Balaji’s direction- watch

Fans express disappointment online

Following the producer’s announcement, social media was filled with disappointed reactions. Many fans shared that they had been waiting for the film for more than two years. The sudden cancellation of the 9 am shows added to their frustration, especially after the film had already received approval for early screenings from the Tamil Nadu’s newly elected Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Watch fans reactions over Karuppu release delay here

So even without clearing off the issues you guys went ahead and got the permission for 9am show 2 days in advance ? pic.twitter.com/M21QnFjwdK — Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) May 13, 2026

#Suriyafans better avoid these family production houses flims then only suriya will consider doing projects out of his comfort zone. — தளபதி TVK (@Rishabhche1996) May 13, 2026

Suriya should not collaborate with Dream warrior pictures, Green studio and Shakthi distribution team. For saving these guys Suriya has wasted his career and talent.

Karuppu had everything. A mass action film , superb music by Sai , good promotional genius like RJB still — praveen mohan (@praveennavoday) May 13, 2026

Also read: Trisha Krishnan comfirms relationship with Thalapathy Vijay after he becomes Tamil Nadu CM? Check her statement

What is Karuppu about?

Karuppu stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. The ensemble cast also includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Jaffer Sadiq in pivotal roles.

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