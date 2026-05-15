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Karuppu release: Trisha Krishnan thanks rumoured boyfriend aka Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with a sweet gesture- Watch viral video

Karuppu release: Trisha Krishnan thanks rumoured boyfriend aka Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with a sweet gesture- Watch viral video

Karuppu release day: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets a special gift from rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan. Netizens celebrate in the theatres. Watch the video.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay (PC_ Instagram)

The film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has finally been released in theatres today, May 15, after overcoming several months of ongoing issues. Following multiple twists, including pre-release confusion, last-minute cancellations, and disappointment among fans, the film has now hit the screens. Amid this, a new update has caught fans’ attention. As Trisha Krishnan is rumoured to be dating Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she and the filmmakers reportedly made a special gesture to honour him. Vijay was thanked in the film’s “Special Thanks” section at the beginning, where he was specifically referred to as “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.”

The moment immediately grabbed the audience’s attention inside theatres and quickly went viral on social media after clips from the screening surfaced online. The fact that the film acknowledged Vijay, who remains a major figure in both politics and cinema, surprised many viewers.

Watch the viral video:

Chief Minister Vijay kosam thank u card in actor Suriya ‘s film.Em high ra idhi #Karuppu pic.twitter.com/qZJ1RC4WSJ



Karuppu has been receiving a positive response from audiences, with moviegoers celebrating both lead actor Suriya’s performance and Vijay’s support for the film. Many fans are already calling Karuppu one of the biggest theatrical entertainers of the year.

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There have already been reports of several hurdles during the film’s production and release stages. There is talk in cinema circles that some important help was received in that situation, and this note may have been added as a thank you. However, no official explanation has been released by the film crew regarding this.

Today morning, Suriya and Trisha shared the news with their fans by posting on social media separately that the film is releasing today. They also visited for the First Day, First Show (FDFS) of Karuppu. Suriya’s post, “We have been waiting for this long… Let’s meet in theaters today,” has created excitement among the fans.



Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Natty, Yogi Babu, Swasika, Shivatha and many others. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has been delayed several times due to financial and distribution issues.

CM Vijay changes the age-old law for rumored girlfriend Trisha

In this case, the fact that the film thanked Chief Minister Vijay at the very beginning has now sparked new debate and interest. After taking oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay has changed a major rule of the film industry for his rumoured girlfriend Trisha. Vijay has given special permission for Trisha Krishnan’s film ‘Karuppu’ to be screened at 9 am, while till now it was banned in the South. Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house of the film Karuppu, thanked Thalapathy Vijay by giving this information on its official social media account. Even after this, the 9 AM shows were cancelled on Thursday. On Twitter, the producer wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

Vishnu Kamal, the distributor of the film, has revealed the reason behind it and wrote, “Due to financial issues from the producers’ side, the 9:00 AM (Screen 1) and 9:30 AM (Screen 2) shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled. Refunds for all bookings were initiated at midnight itself and will be processed shortly.”

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