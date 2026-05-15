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Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnans film gets positive response, netizens say First half gives goosebumps, thank Vijay for support

Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’, thank Vijay for support

Karuppu Twitter Review: The first day, first show (FDFS) of Surya and Trisha Krishnan's movie has received a highly positive response from moviegoers, with audiences praising almost every frame of the film. Check reactions.

Trisha Krishnan and Surya in Karuppu (PC: Instagram)

Karuppu Twitter Review: Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was released in theatres on May 15, 2026. Originally scheduled to hit screens on May 14, the film made headlines after facing a one-day delay due to last-minute financial and technical issues before finally beginning its worldwide run with the 9 AM shows on Friday. The first day, first show (FDFS) of Karuppu has received a highly positive response from moviegoers, with audiences praising almost every frame of the film. As the interval sequence played during the FDFS screenings, fans took to social media, X (formerly Twitter), to share their excitement, with many claiming they got “goosebumps” before the interval block. One user wrote, “What was that interval, man? Peak!” while another posted, “The king has reclaimed his throne — positive first-half reviews everywhere.”

Several viewers also compared the film’s mass appeal and action sequences to KGF. One social media user wrote, “The metro fight scene and the #Verappa song fight sequence were absolute fire. The action choreography in both scenes was top-notch and packed with energy.”

Many fans are already calling Karuppu one of the biggest theatrical entertainers of the year. Fans of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are crediting the film’s release to actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie featured a special “Thank You” card for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay).

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Why the fuck am I crying just seeing the positive reviews for the first half itself? Why am I smiling at the same time?

Why does my heart feel so heavy? Annnnnnna idhu na onnoda stamina

Idhu na onnoda rangeuhhhhh#karuppu #rjbalaji #trisha #fdfs — Vishwanathan Ramachandran (@Vishwadir) May 15, 2026

#Karuppu First Half — Classic x Emotional scenes followed by banger Interval block#Indran acting peaked #Suriya mass overloaded #Trisha acting cute pic.twitter.com/1cu9gZYbiN — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) May 15, 2026

Also Read: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu delay triggers fan outrage in Puducherry, video goes viral

What caused Karuppu release delay?

According to reports the delay happened due to financial complications linked to Dream Warrior Pictures led by producer SR Prabu. Industry reports claimed that more than Rs 50 crore worth of unsettled dues became a major issue before the film’s release. It was also reported that distributors exhibitors and financiers who had suffered losses from previous projects demanded pending payments before allowing the release process to continue smoothly. Unpaid location charges connected to EVP Studios near Chennai reportedly added further complications.

Also Read: Karuppu director RJ Balaji breaks down amid release delay, suggests evening release for Suriya–Trisha Krishnan’s film: ‘It shouldn’t have…’

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