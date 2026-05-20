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Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

Karuppu box office collection day 6 prediction: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer has enjoyed a strong run at the box office since its release. The film has now emerged as one of Suriya’s biggest hits and has even surpassed the lifetime collection of Singam 2.

Karuppu (PC: Twitter)

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Prediction: South actor Surya’s film Karuppu is achieving blockbuster results at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, the film was originally released on May 14, but due to technical failure, the film was out for the audience on May 15. The movie has crossed Rs 110 crore gross in India and Rs 51 crore gross worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collections of Singam 2. It has become Suriya’s highest-grossing film. If we check in detail, on Day 5, Karuppu collected a net of Rs 12.75 crore across 6,093 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 110.04 crore and total India net collections to Rs 95.05 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 51.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 161.04 crore.

Karuppu Becomes Suriya’s Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Karuppu has performed far better in Tamil than in its dubbed Telugu version. On Day 5, the film earned Rs 9.62 crore from Tamil shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.80 crore. The film has already crossed the lifetime collections of several recent Suriya releases. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, released in 2022, collected Rs 49.10 crore net in India during its full theatrical run. Meanwhile, Kanguva earned Rs 70.37 crore, and Retro finished with lifetime India net collections of Rs 60.58 crore.

Also Read: Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film gets positive response, netizens say ‘First half gives goosebumps’, thank Vijay for support

Karuppu box office collection day 6

As of Day 6, Karuppu is currently running across 467 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1 crore at the time of filing. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 111 crore and total India net to Rs 96 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported. It is predicted that Karuppu could collect around Rs 10 crore on its first Wednesday, maintaining its run in double digits. The film’s box office numbers are also expected to rise further from Friday and over the weekend due to strong hype and positive word of mouth.

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Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, reuniting with her Aaru (2005) co-star Suriya. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi. RJ Balaji also plays a key role in the film.

Also Read: Karuppu controversy: What was the viral dialogue that forced makers to apologise to Ilaiyaraaja?

A look at Suriya’s top 5 grossing films

Karuppu – Rs 161.30 crore (5 days)

Singham 2 – Rs 122.8 crore

24- Rs 108.9 crore

7 Om Arivu – Rs 105.2 crore

Anjaan – Rs 83.55 crores

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