Karur Stampede Probe: TVK chief Vijay faces 6-hour CBI questioning, to be summoned again

TVK chief and actor Vijay was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for nearly six hours on Monday, January 12, in connection with the Karur stampede case. The tragic incident, which took place on September 27 last year, claimed the lives of 41 people and left over 60 injured during a political rally organised by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

The questioning marks a key moment in the high-profile probe that has drawn national attention due to the scale of the tragedy and Vijay’s growing political presence.

What happened during Vijay’s CBI questioning?

According to news agency PTI, Vijay reached the CBI headquarters in Delhi at 11.29 AM. After completing preliminary formalities, he was taken to the anti-corruption unit of the agency, which is handling the investigation. The questioning continued for almost six hours, with Vijay leaving the premises around 6.15 PM.

Sources said the CBI has asked Vijay to appear again, as some points raised during the questioning require further clarification. The agency had initially wanted him to return on Tuesday, January 13. However, Vijay requested an alternative date, citing Pongal festivities.

Vijay had flown to Delhi from Chennai on a chartered flight along with a few colleagues from TVK.

Why did fans gather outside the CBI office?

As news of the questioning spread, several of Vijay’s supporters gathered outside the CBI headquarters to show solidarity. Despite the heavy police presence, fans raised slogans and waited for hours, expressing faith in their leader and calling the probe fair.

Vijay did not address the media before or after the questioning.

What led to the Karur stampede tragedy?

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a massive political rally organised by TVK in Karur, located nearly 400 km from Chennai. The event attracted a huge crowd, but things soon spiralled out of control at the venue. Poor crowd management and overcrowding reportedly led to chaos, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to many others.

The incident triggered outrage across the state, with families of the victims demanding accountability and justice.

Why did the Supreme Court step in?

On October 26, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the investigation. The court observed that statements made by senior Tamil Nadu police officers defending their subordinates after the tragedy had weakened public confidence. Stressing the need for transparency, the court called for an “impartial, independent and unbiased” probe to restore faith in the criminal justice system.

With the investigation still underway, all eyes are now on the CBI’s next steps and Vijay’s future appearance before the agency.