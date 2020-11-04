Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations: Karwa Chauth is observed today on Wednesday, November 4, and this annual festival is celebrated by married women as they observe fast for their husband’s longevity, well-being, success, and happiness. As everyone gears up for Karwa Chauth, Bollywood celebrities who are newly married such as Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Miheeka Bajaj-Rana Daggubati are among those likely to celebrate the festival for the first time. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Dear Ladies, It's Time to Unlearn The Misogyny & Eat The Patriarchy
Today, all eyes will be on the social media accounts of these celebrities who will be seen celebrating their first Karwa Chauth that is truly a festival that cherishes the marital bond.
Here’s a list of couples who are likely to be spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth today:
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last month, October 24, 2020.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020.
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati got married on August 8, 2020.
Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha
Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan got married to wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha on August 7 in Delhi.
Niti Talyor and Parikshit Bawa
Newlywed Niti Naylor is excited for Karwa Chauth 2020 . She married Parikshit on August 13, 2020.
Manish Raisinghani and Sangeita Chauhaan
Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan got married in a gurudwara during lockdown in June 2020.
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot earlier this year. She has delivered a baby in October.
Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol
Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays the antagonist Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya, married her Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur in December 2019.
Happy Karwa Chauth!