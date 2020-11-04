Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebrations: Karwa Chauth is observed today on Wednesday, November 4, and this annual festival is celebrated by married women as they observe fast for their husband’s longevity, well-being, success, and happiness. As everyone gears up for Karwa Chauth, Bollywood celebrities who are newly married such as Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Miheeka Bajaj-Rana Daggubati are among those likely to celebrate the festival for the first time. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Dear Ladies, It's Time to Unlearn The Misogyny & Eat The Patriarchy

Today, all eyes will be on the social media accounts of these celebrities who will be seen celebrating their first Karwa Chauth that is truly a festival that cherishes the marital bond. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Know Date, City-Wise Moon Rise Timings, and Pooja Samagiri

Here’s a list of couples who are likely to be spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth today:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last month, October 24, 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020.



Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati got married on August 8, 2020.

Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan got married to wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha on August 7 in Delhi.



Niti Talyor and Parikshit Bawa

Newlywed Niti Naylor is excited for Karwa Chauth 2020 . She married Parikshit on August 13, 2020.



Manish Raisinghani and Sangeita Chauhaan

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan got married in a gurudwara during lockdown in June 2020.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot earlier this year. She has delivered a baby in October.

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays the antagonist Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya, married her Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur in December 2019.



Happy Karwa Chauth!