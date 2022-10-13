Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE UPDATES From Bollywood: Bollywood celebs are in full swing Karwa Chauth mode as they embrace the traditional rituals on the grand occasion. Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon and Debina Bonnerjee posted photos and videos in ethnic attire on their Instagram handle. While Mouni and Debina flaunted their mehendi, Raveena posted with her friends and colleagues decked up in desi avatar. B-town stars always celebrate all festivals with full fervour. Karwa Chauth is considered one of the pious occasions as per ancient beliefs where the wife fasts for her husband’s health and prosperity.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'

MAHEEP KAPOOR, BHAVNA PANDEY AND NEELAM KOTHARI DECKED UP FOR KARWA CHAUTH

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday and Neelam Kothari posed for the paps in their traditional attire prior to performing Karwa Chauth rituals. For the unversed, Neelam, Bhavna and Maheep are close friends and have also featured in the two seasons of Netflix's docu-reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

RIDDHIMA KAPOOR DROPS KARWA CHAUTH PHOTO HOLDING THALI

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is all decked up for Karwa Chauth rituals. She is seen sitting on a couch with puja thaali and donning a designer ethnic wear with flower embroidery. Riddhima captioned her post as “❤️ करवा चौथ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ❤️”

VARUN DHAWAN’S WIFE NATASHA DALAL AT SUNITA KAPOOR’S HOUSE FOR KARWA CHAUTH RITUALS

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal and his elder brother Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi Dhawan recently arrived at Sunita Kapoor’s house. The star wives were at Anil Kapoor’s residence all decked up to perform Karwa Chauth rituals. The video of Jaanvi and Natasha getting inside Anila and Sunita’s home was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

SHILPA SHETTY ARRIVES AT ANIL KAPOOR’S HOUSE FOR KARWA CHAUTH

Shilpa Shetty dressed in a red saree and matching sexy blouse arrived at Anil Kapoor’s home for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The actor posed for the paps while entering Anil’s residence. A video clip of Shilpa getting out of her car all decked up for Karwa Chauth was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani.

RAVEENA TANDON AND MAHEEP KAPOOR GEAR UP FOR KARWA CHAUTH:

Raveena Tandon and Maheep Kapoor were all decked up for Krwa Chauth as they arrived at Anil Kapoor’s house. Raveena and Maheep looked gorgeous in ethnic attire as they donned their Karwa Chauth thalis.

MOUNI ROY FLAUNTS HER MEHENDI ON FIRST KARWA CHAUTH

Mouni Roy flaunted her Mehendi on her first Karwa Chauth and captioned her post as “Firsts are always special…♥️ Happy Karwa Chauth beauties 🔱🔆.” Mouni got married to Suraj Nambiar this year. Mouni who dons her purple dress flaunts her mehendi in both palms. In one hand an image of Lord Shiva and Parvati can be seen, while in another palm a woman waiting for the moon during Karwa Chauth is visible.

Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee Gets Into Karwa Chauth Mode

Debina Bonnerjee, who is soon to embrace motherhood flaunted her beautiful mehendi on Karwa Chauth eve. The actor shared candid pictures on her Instagram handle where she posed on her couch as she showed her beautiful mehendi. She captioned her post as “Mehendi ✔️ Vibe ✔️ Prep ✔️ All set for karwachauth tomorrow Outfit:- @chhapa_gj8 @oakpinionpr Mehendi by : @vashifa_mehendi_makeover 📷 @sk_click_a_world

Raveena Tandon Gets Into Festive Fervour:

Raveena Tandon got into pre-festive celebrations with her friends and colleagues including actor Shilpa Shetty. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. She captioned her post as “Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts .♥️” Raveena also flaunted her mehendi on camera where the names of her children, Reesha and Ranbir were written in bith her hands.

