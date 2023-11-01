Home

Karwa Chauth 2023: Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput’s Minimal Mehendis to Shilpa Shetty’s Sargi Thali, Sneak Peek Into Celebs Way Of Celebrating The Festival

Karwa Chauth 2023: Bollywood celebs Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput and Shilpa Shetty give a sneak peek of their rituals. See pics

Karwa Chauth 2023

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today, November 1. On this day, married women get ready, apply mehendi and fast for the long life of their husbands. Every year, Bollywood celebs celebrate the festival with great pomp and show and light up Instagram by sharing stunning pictures from their celebrations. This year too, the actresses have started giving a sneak peek from their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Kiara Advani is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth today. She, along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, reached her “sasural” a few days ago to be with her in-laws for the festival. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of her mehendi. She opted for a minimal mehendi design. A star designed with henna on her hand looked absolutely beautiful.

Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a glimpse of her mehendi where she wrote her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor’s name. The picture was taken by famous celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda. She opted for minimal mandala mehendi in both her hands. However, Mira also got her husband, Shahid initials in her mehendi.

