Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors are in a state of shock as their main lead actor Parth Samthaan is coronavirus positive. The actor is in-home quarantine with mild symptoms. Other actors of Kasautii who resumed their shoot in the pandemic are Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif. Even they got tested and results turned out negative. However, Aamna Sharif aka Komolika of the show's staff tested positive for the virus.

Aamna recently shared that her family tested negative but one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus. Her family is making sure the staff receives all the necessary treatment. Sharif wrote, "Thank you to all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for Covid-19. Although, one of my staff members has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions."

Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

Aamna continued and also thanked the BMC for the prompt response and urged her fans to follow all safety precautions. She wrote, "A big thanks to the BMC 🙏🏻. They have been very helpful and promt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour."

On the other hand, Erica Fernandes shared her results and said, “Just received by results. And the reports are negativ. Thankyou guys for your prays and concern.”

Coming back to Parth aka Anurag of Kasautii, he was diagnosed on July 12. As per the protocol, the show’s set and its nearby areas were fumigated and sanitised. All the team members have been asked to quarantine.