TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going on the floors once again from today, July 17, after lead actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The makers of the show followed the guidelines and stopped the shooting for three days during which the other members of the cast and crew were tested, and the sets were thoroughly sanitised. Now, as per the latest update reported by Mumbai Mirror, the writers have sent Parth’s character Anurag Basu out of the city for work while other characters – Mr Bajaj (Karan Patel) and Nivedita Basu (Pooja Banerjee) would lead the ongoing track. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Aamna Sharif Aka Komolika’s Staff Tested Positive, Her Reports Are Negative

The audience of the show will have to do without Anurag Basu for a few weeks. The daily quoted a source close to the development saying, “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August.” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive

The source also informed that the makers are taking the best care of Parth with even a doctor assigned to him 24×7 who’s instructing him for a quick recovery. Also Read - Hina Khan Wishes Quick Recovery to Kasautii Star Parth Samthaan After He Gets COVID-19

Meanwhile, the show’s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes, who though was tested negative for COVID-19, will shoot alone for a few days due to a health condition.

On Sunday evening, Parth took to social media to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis. He informed that he experienced mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested only to find that he has indeed contracted the virus. The actor mentioned that he has been asked to quarantine at home and take strict precautionary measures to protect others.