Vivek Agnihotri’s Controversial Remarks: Amid ongoing buzz over his recently-released film The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has stoked a fresh controversy with his remarks that ‘Bhopalis (people from Bhopal) are homosexual’. “I have grown up in Bhopal, but I do not want to call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homosexual.. someone with ‘nawabi‘ fantasies”, Agnihotri made the remarks in an interview.Also Read - How The Kashmir Files Became The Biggest Hindi Film Post-Pandemic - Politics or Not! | Explained

A clip of the video interview has gone viral on social media, before his visit to Bhopal, where he will be taking part in a film festival organized by RSS affiliate Chitra Bharti. Also Read - Ask Vivek Agnihotri To Upload The Kashmir Files On YouTube: Arvind Kejriwal To BJP On Tax-Free Demand

His comments did not go down well with Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digivijaya Singh. Taking to Twitter, Singh that Vivek Agnihotri Ji this must be your personal experience but not of any common Bhopali. “I am also in contact of Bhopal and Bhopalis since 77 but never experienced it. ‘Company matters’,” the veteran leader tweeted. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Breaks Silence on Getting Y-Security From Govt: 'There Have Been Threats'

How Twitterati Reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s Remarks

Condemning Agnihotri’s comment, a Twitter user said it was an insult to Barkatullah Bhopali and former president of India Shankar Dayal Sharma who contributed tremendously to the freedom struggle.

“I am sure people sitting in government will condemn it as several leaders from the BJP like Babulal Gaur and Pandit Uadhavdas Mehta ji were pure Bhopalis. Former Mayor Alok Sharma also calls himself a proud Bhopali,” wrote Anas Ali.

Check some of the other tweets here:-

सिर चढ़ाया, अब झेलो। फिल्म तो मात्र व्यक्तिगत मनोरंजन के लिए होती है, अनावश्यक जरूरत से ज्यादा तबाज्जो देने का दुष्परिणाम है. — Prakash Sharma (@Prakash40804919) March 25, 2022

Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight. The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states.