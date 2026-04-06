IPL 2026: Who is Kashmira Pardeshi? The VIRAL mystery girl spotted at CSK vs PBKS match is rumoured to be dating a cricketer- Watch video

On Friday, April 3, a thrilling match took place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026. A new mystery girl was spotted during the game, sparking discussions on social media. Her name was being linked to Punjab Kings’ rising star Nehal Wadhera, although there is no concrete proof. Later, it was confirmed that the girl was indeed Kashmira Pardeshi, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

How is Kashmira Pardeshi connected with cricketer Nehal Wadhera?

There are reports that the mystery girl spotted in the IPL 2026 match is Kashmira Pardeshi, and she is dating Punjab Kings batsman Nehal Wadhera. She was present at the stadium during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Several photos and videos of her watching the game are quickly going viral online, with claims that she is the girlfriend of the rising Indian cricketer. She was also seen cheering for Punjab Kings during the match. One Twitter user wrote, “Everybody knows she’s dating Nehal Wadhera, right?” Watch the video below:

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Who is Kashmira Pardeshi?

The mystery girl’s name is reportedly Kashmira Pardeshi, and she is currently trending on social media. According to her profile, she is an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Reports say she began her career in 2018 with the Telugu film Nartanasala. She made her Tamil debut in 2019 with Sivappu Manjal Pachai and appeared in the Hindi film Mission Mangal the same year. In 2023, she also starred in the Hindi web series The Freelancer.

Kashmira Pardeshi enjoys a strong fan following on social media, with 2.3 million followers on Instagram. She is considered very glamorous and beautiful, and her Instagram is full of stylish photos. Currently, she is rumored to be dating rising cricketer Nehal Wadhera. However, neither the cricketer nor the actress has responded to these reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmira Pardeshi (@kashmiraofficial)



Nehal Wadhera, on the other hand, is a rising star in Indian cricket. At 25, Wadhera previously played for the Mumbai Indians and is now part of PBKS. He has also represented India A and the India U-19 teams. In the IPL 2025 edition, Wadhera scored 369 runs in 16 matches, averaging 30.75 with a strike rate of over 145. Known for his consistency, he is a key player in Punjab’s batting lineup.