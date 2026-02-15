Kate Hudson opens up about industry doubts and her bold comeback; was told she was ‘too old’ to...

What happens after you become a star at 21? For Kate Hudson, the journey has been full of big wins, tough labels and bold choices. At the closing tribute of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Hudson was honoured with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award. Currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Song Sung Blue, the actor spoke openly about her career, from early fame to starting a music career when many thought she shouldn’t.

The Oscar night that changed her perspective

Hudson looked back at the 2001 Academy Awards, where she received her first Oscar nomination for her breakout role in Almost Famous. She remembered losing the award and feeling overwhelmed. “I lost, and everything happened so fast,” she shared. Then came a moment she has never forgotten. “My dad just turned to me, he was down a couple, and Kurt just goes, ‘Congratulations, now you can go have a career.’”

It was a simple line, but it grounded her. It reminded her that awards are special, but they are not everything.

Rom-com queen and the struggle to break out

After Almost Famous, Hudson became one of the most beloved romantic-comedy stars in Hollywood. Films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Something Borrowed and Fool’s Gold made her a familiar face on the big screen.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

But there was a downside. “It was clear that that’s where the industry liked to hire me,” she said. Romantic comedies brought success and stability, especially as she balanced work with being a single mother. Still, she felt something was missing.

“I really want to be doing something different,” she admitted. She explained that once actors become known for one genre, it can be hard for filmmakers to see them in a new light.

Starting a music career, despite being told ‘too old’

Hudson’s dream was not limited to acting. Music had always been close to her heart. But when she was in her 30s, she was told she was “kind of too old” to start a music career.

The comment stayed with her. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take the risk anyway. “I will just regret it if I don’t do it,” she said. In 2024, she released her album Glorious. To her surprise, the response was warm and encouraging.

A new chapter begins

Now, with a second Oscar nomination for Song Sung Blue, Hudson believes this phase could open doors to deeper, more powerful roles. But she made one thing clear, awards are not the final goal.

“I want to do it to put people in the theatre too,” she said, calling this moment “the beginning” of something new. The evening ended on a special note as Gwyneth Paltrow was presented with the honour, saying she finally found a role that shows her full range. For Kate Hudson, this isn’t just another award season. It feels like a fresh start.