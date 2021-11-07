Mumbai: In what can be called a new addition to Katrina Kaif’s best dance hits, the much-awaited recreated version of the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Sooryanvanshi is finally out and she did not disappoint fans, at all. The new version of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon-starrer iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’ was released on November 6, and it has undoubtedly grabbed all the eyeballs, thanks to Katrina Kaif.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Diwali Release Rakes in Rs 26 Crore

With a day of being on being uploaded on YouTube, Tip Tip Song has received nearly 20 million views along with as many as almost 1 million likes. Tip Tip Song, which is sung by music icons Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, was number 1 on YouTube’s trending section in the music category on Sunday morning. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Fans Call Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film 'Blockbuster', Others Say 'Garbage'

Based on these numbers and thousands of fire emoji comments on YouTube, it goes without saying that the song is a huge hit. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree and Vicky Kaushal's Company For Aarti Shetty's Diwali Bash | Photos

From flaunting her curves in a sexy silver saree to wooing Akshay in the rain, Katrina Kaif’s sizzling avatar has left fans jaw-dropped. Katrina’s performance reminded fans of when she danced in a rain-soaked saree in the song Gale Lag Ja from De Dana Dan, which also featured Akshay Kumar.

“Katrina is looking so hot. Can’t take my eyes off her,” a netizen wrote.

“Katrina’s choreographer should be appreciated highly. What a masterpiece she gave us,” another user commented.

Here are some reactions and reviews of Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 from Twitter:

Raveena Tandon had set the benchmark really high with her moves in the original song. Fans are happy that Katrina has done justice to recreating the iconic song.

“Raveena is legendary. But Katrina is no less in terms of maintaining the class of the original. Hats off to both our actresses. And Akshay Kumar is still the same. Tons of love guys,” a social media user said.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Sooryavanshi’, which features Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles, hit the theatres on November 5.

Watch the video of Tip Tip Song from Sooryavanshi here: