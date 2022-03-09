Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif shared a video with actor Dhairya Karwa on her Instagram account. The Ek Tha Tiger fame is shown blindfolding Karwa and then asking him to pick his favourite mango drink based on its aroma in the video. It’s no surprise that Kat has been associated with the beverage brand for a long time. For years, she has been the face of the beverage.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s World in a Frame: Wife Katrina Kaif And Mother Veena Kaushal in an Adorable Women’s Day Picture

Sharing the commercial on her Instagram profile, Katrina captioned it, “Kya aap hai ready? To take the sabse khaas challenge with me? @dhairyakarwa @slice_india Presenting the Slice taste challenge.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Slice and Katrina.” Some users appreciated the Bang Bang actor’s looks while others dropped amusing comments. Netizens ask where is Vicky Kaushal. A user wrote, “@vickykaushal09 bhai idhrr daikh kia ho raha hy yh.” Another user wrote, “@vickykaushal09 how are you feeling after seeing this.”

Dhairya Karwa made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal as the lead. He later starred alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the film 83. He was most recently seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Katrina Kaif who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, married Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony in December last year. The two tied knots in an intimate yet spectacular wedding in Rajasthan. The couple treated their fans with their wedding pictures and they were no less than a dream.

