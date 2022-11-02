Ishaan Khatter’s 27th Birthday: Ishaan Khatter turned a year older on Tuesday and his ‘Phone Bhoot‘ co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made it extra special for him. The duo celebrated their co-star’s birthday in a restaurant in Mumbai. While Katrina, being the fun person she is, was seen putting cake over the birthday boy’s face, Ishaan was seen cutting the cake and feeding it to Katrina and Siddhant. The two even smeared some chocolate cake on Ishaan’s face. While Katrina Kaif looked pretty bubblegum pink outfit, Ishaan looked handsome in an orange shirt and Siddhant opted for a casual white hoodie.Also Read - Colin Farrell had to manscape for sex scene

WATCH ISHAAN KHATTER’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION VIRAL VIDEO

The video went viral in no time as fans dropped heart emojis for the trio. Ishaan Khatter’s fans wished him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday brother god bless u always.” Others hailed the trio’s chemistry.

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

(With IANS inputs)